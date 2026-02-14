Pulwama Terror Attack: Remembering The Fallen

The seventh anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack was observed with solemnity and reverence at the Martyrs Memorial at the 185 Battalion CRPF in Lethpora, Kashmir, on Saturday.

A memorial ceremony was held to honour the brave personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the 2019 Pulwama attack.

A minute's silence was observed, accompanied by the mournful sounding of the bugle, as a mark of deep respect for the fallen heroes.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

IMAGE: Final salute to the brave martyrs of February 14, 2019.

A blood donation camp was organized as part of the commemoration, with enthusiastic participation from officers and jawans who collectively donated over 100 units of blood to the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff