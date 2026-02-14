HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pulwama Terror Attack: Remembering The Fallen

Pulwama Terror Attack: Remembering The Fallen

By UMAR GANIE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 14, 2026 19:04 IST

The seventh anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack was observed with solemnity and reverence at the Martyrs Memorial at the 185 Battalion CRPF in Lethpora, Kashmir, on Saturday.

A memorial ceremony was held to honour the brave personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the 2019 Pulwama attack.

A minute's silence was observed, accompanied by the mournful sounding of the bugle, as a mark of deep respect for the fallen heroes.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Pulwama terror attach 7th anniversary

IMAGE: Final salute to the brave martyrs of February 14, 2019.

Key Points

  • The seventh anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack was commemorated at the Martyrs Memorial at the 185 Battalion CRPF in Lethpora with a solemn memorial ceremony attended by senior CRPF officials and personnel from multiple security forces.
  • The ceremony included wreath-laying, a ceremonial guard salute, a minute's silence with bugle tribute, and floral tributes to honor the brave personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.
  • A blood donation camp was organized as part of the commemoration, with enthusiastic participation from officers and jawans who collectively donated over 100 units of blood to the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

As part of the commemoration, the CRPF also organised a blood donation camp, a tradition observed annually in honour of the martyrs.

The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from officers and jawans, who voluntarily donated blood, collectively contributing more than 100 units to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

UMAR GANIE
CRPF Bravehearts

