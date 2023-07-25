News
Rediff.com  » News » PSLV-C56 Ready For Launch

PSLV-C56 Ready For Launch

By REDIFF NEWS
July 25, 2023 05:55 IST
India will launch the PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellites from Singapore, along with six co-passenger satellites, from ISRO's Sriharikota spaceport on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

 

IMAGE: The Indian Space Research Organisation announced that the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C56 carrying Singapore's DS-SAR satellite along with 6 co-passenger satellites is scheduled to launch from ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on July 30, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
