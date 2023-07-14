Chandrayaan-3 Heads For The Moon

On Friday, July 14, 2023, India launched its ambitious third lunar mission Chandrayaan 3, eyeing a rare feat in moon exploration.

This has been so far accomplished only by the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.

At 14;35;17, the Indian Space Research Organisation's third lunar expedition, Chandrayaan 3 embarked on its month-long journey towards the moon, piggybacking on ISRO's latest heavy lift launch vehicle, 'Fat boy' LVM3-M4, from the spaceport in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

IMAGE: ISRO launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission and the fourth operational mission of the LVM3 launcher.

IMAGE: As the 25.30 hour countdown concluded, the LVM3-M4 rocket soared off majestically from the spaceport at the prefixed time of 2.35 pm from the second launch pad, leaving a trail of thick orange smoke.

IMAGE: Thousands of assembled spectators broke into loud cheers and applauded as the launch vehicle soared into clear skies.

IMAGE: About 16 minutes after lift-off, Chandrayaan 3 was separated from the rocket.

It would orbit the earth for about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from the earth moving towards the lunar orbit.

IMAGE: A view of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre from where ISRO launched the Chandrayaan-3.

IMAGE: ISRO Chairman S Somanath, fifth from right, and other scientists at the launch of Chandrayaan 3 Moon mission.

IMAGE: Spectators gathered in large numbers to witness the launch.

IMAGE: Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, right, with S Somanath addresses the press conference after the launch.

IMAGE: Employees of the Heavy Engineering Corporation at Dhurwa, in Ranchi, who prepared the launch pad, flash victory signs during the celebrations after the successful launch.

