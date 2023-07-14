News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Chandrayaan-3 Heads For The Moon

Chandrayaan-3 Heads For The Moon

By REDIFF NEWS
July 14, 2023 18:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Friday, July 14, 2023, India launched its ambitious third lunar mission Chandrayaan 3, eyeing a rare feat in moon exploration.

This has been so far accomplished only by the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.

At 14;35;17, the Indian Space Research Organisation's third lunar expedition, Chandrayaan 3 embarked on its month-long journey towards the moon, piggybacking on ISRO's latest heavy lift launch vehicle, 'Fat boy' LVM3-M4, from the spaceport in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

 

IMAGE: ISRO launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission and the fourth operational mission of the LVM3 launcher.

 

IMAGE: As the 25.30 hour countdown concluded, the LVM3-M4 rocket soared off majestically from the spaceport at the prefixed time of 2.35 pm from the second launch pad, leaving a trail of thick orange smoke.

 

IMAGE: Thousands of assembled spectators broke into loud cheers and applauded as the launch vehicle soared into clear skies.

 

IMAGE: About 16 minutes after lift-off, Chandrayaan 3 was separated from the rocket.
It would orbit the earth for about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from the earth moving towards the lunar orbit.

 

IMAGE: A view of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre from where ISRO launched the Chandrayaan-3.

 

IMAGE: ISRO Chairman S Somanath, fifth from right, and other scientists at the launch of Chandrayaan 3 Moon mission.

 

IMAGE: Spectators gathered in large numbers to witness the launch.

 

IMAGE: Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, right, with S Somanath addresses the press conference after the launch.

 

IMAGE: Employees of the Heavy Engineering Corporation at Dhurwa, in Ranchi, who prepared the launch pad, flash victory signs during the celebrations after the successful launch.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Chandrayaan-3 to touch down on Moon on August 23
Chandrayaan-3 to touch down on Moon on August 23
To the Moon and Back: Chandrayaan 1 to Chandrayaan 3
To the Moon and Back: Chandrayaan 1 to Chandrayaan 3
Chandrayaan-3 to put India in select orbit of nations
Chandrayaan-3 to put India in select orbit of nations
Asian Athletics: India's gold tally reaches five!
Asian Athletics: India's gold tally reaches five!
Dhull, Rana help India 'A' thump UAE 'A'
Dhull, Rana help India 'A' thump UAE 'A'
Yet another African cheetah dies in MP, 8th this year
Yet another African cheetah dies in MP, 8th this year
Will Chandrayaan survive Moon's night temperature?
Will Chandrayaan survive Moon's night temperature?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Seeks Balaji's Blessings

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Seeks Balaji's Blessings

Godrej Now Makes Stuff For Space!

Godrej Now Makes Stuff For Space!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances