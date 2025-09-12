HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Protesters in Nepal attack Indian tourist bus

Protesters in Nepal attack Indian tourist bus

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 12, 2025 16:26 IST

x

An Indian tourist bus returning from the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu was allegedly attacked by protesters amid the ongoing unrest in Nepal, leaving several passengers injured, the bus driver has claimed.

IMAGE: Charred remains of vehicles following the violent protest against the Government over alleged corruption, in Kathmandu. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The alleged incident took place on September 9 near Sonauli on the India-Nepal border, when the agitators targeted the bus carrying 49 Indians.

Stones were reportedly pelted, shattering windows and injuring passengers, including women and the aged, the driver claimed.

According to reports, the local authorities admitted the injured to a hospital in Kathmandu, while the remaining passengers were flown back to India on a special plane arranged by the Indian Embassy with the help of the Nepalese government.

 

Talking to reporters in Sonauli in Maharajganj, bus driver Ramu Nishad said: "We were returning after having darshan (at the Pashupatinath temple), when suddenly a mob surrounded our bus and attacked without reason. There were women and elderly people among the passengers, but the protesters did not care."

Youth-led Gen Z group, which spearheaded the anti-government protests in Nepal, had on Thursday said Parliament must be dissolved and the Constitution should be amended to reflect the will of the people, as the death toll from the demonstrations increased to 34.

The Gen Z protesters organised a press meet here to express their views, while some of their representatives were busy holding discussions with President Ramchandra Paudel and Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel at the Army Headquarters to find a solution to the current political crisis.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

India advises citizens to defer travel to Nepal amid unrest
India advises citizens to defer travel to Nepal amid unrest
'Never thought students would be killed for raising their voice'
'Never thought students would be killed for raising their voice'
Kathmandu airport closed, flights cancelled amid protests
Kathmandu airport closed, flights cancelled amid protests
Gen Z protests in Nepal: India issues advisory amid violence
Gen Z protests in Nepal: India issues advisory amid violence
Indian airlines to resume normal services to Kathmandu from Thursday
Indian airlines to resume normal services to Kathmandu from Thursday

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's Top 5 Heroes

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

Lava's Affordable 5G Phone With 5000mAh Power

VIDEOS

CM Yogi welcomes Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam in Ayodhya1:27

CM Yogi welcomes Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam in Ayodhya

FBI releases dramatic video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect jumping off roof and fleeing scene1:40

FBI releases dramatic video of Charlie Kirk shooting...

'Missing' Dhankhar spotted at V-P Radhakrishnan's oath-taking ceremony0:55

'Missing' Dhankhar spotted at V-P Radhakrishnan's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV