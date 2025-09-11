HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Indian airlines to resume normal services to Kathmandu from Thursday

Indian airlines to resume normal services to Kathmandu from Thursday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 11, 2025 01:24 IST

x

Indian airlines will resume normal services to Kathmandu from Thursday, with Air India and IndiGo will also be operating additional flights to bring back people stranded in the Nepalese capital amid the unrest in the neighbouring nation.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu reopened on Wednesday evening after it was shut for operations on Tuesday.

 

Airlines cancelled their flights to Kathmandu on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said Air India and IndiGo will operate additional flights to Kathmandu to bring back people stranded there.

The minister also said airlines have been advised to keep their fares within reasonable levels.

Air India said it is operating special flights today and tomorrow from Delhi to Kathmandu and back to help passengers who have been stranded due to the recent developments in Nepal.

"Our scheduled operations will also resume from tomorrow. We thank the government and other agencies for the quick coordination to facilitate this in the interest of our passengers," the airline said in a post on X.

IndiGo, in a post on X, said flight operations to and from Kathmandu have now resumed following the reopening of the airport.

"Due to airport closure in Nepal, many home-bound passengers were unable to return from Kathmandu.

"With the opening of the airport operation in Kathmandu, @MoCA_GoI, in coordination with Air India & IndiGo, has arranged additional flights this evening & over the next few days, alongside scheduled services resuming tomorrow," Naidu said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and SpiceJet cancelled their flights to and from Kathmandu on Wednesday as the city's airport was closed.

In a statement, Air India had said its flights to and from Kathmandu on September 10 have been cancelled as the airport continues to remain closed.

The Tata Group-owned airline operates a total of 12 daily flights to and from Kathmandu.

Air India Express cancelled its services to the Nepalese city on Wednesday.

"In view of the prevailing situation in Nepal, we are offering guests booked to travel to or from Nepal up to 17th September 2025, the support and flexibility to freely reschedule their journeys to any future travel date with a complete waiver of change fees or any fare difference.

"Alternatively, guests who elect to cancel their bookings for these dates would receive a full refund to their original mode of payment or travel agent," the airline said in a statement.

Air India Express also said that its operations to and from Nepal remain unhindered beyond tomorrow.

SpiceJet, on Tuesday, said it was cancelling its flights connecting Kathmandu for Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Indian airlines cancelled some of their flights connecting Kathmandu.

The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew to quell possible violence under the guise of protests, a day after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government demonstrations.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Kathmandu airport closed, flights cancelled amid protests
Kathmandu airport closed, flights cancelled amid protests
India advises citizens to defer travel to Nepal amid unrest
India advises citizens to defer travel to Nepal amid unrest
Gen Z protests in Nepal: India issues advisory amid violence
Gen Z protests in Nepal: India issues advisory amid violence
Nepal lifts social media ban after deadly protests kill 19
Nepal lifts social media ban after deadly protests kill 19
'Never thought students would be killed for raising their voice'
'Never thought students would be killed for raising their voice'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Healthy Quinoa Recipes

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

Crispy Bread Rolls: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Sunjay Kapur's Sister Backs Karisma Kapoor In Rs 30,000 Crore Inheritance Battle4:29

Sunjay Kapur's Sister Backs Karisma Kapoor In Rs 30,000...

Tokyo hosts World Sushi Cup Japan for International chefs2:26

Tokyo hosts World Sushi Cup Japan for International chefs

Disha Patani Turns Up the Heat in Black!1:17

Disha Patani Turns Up the Heat in Black!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV