Home  » News » Kathmandu airport closed, flights cancelled amid protests

Kathmandu airport closed, flights cancelled amid protests

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 09, 2025 23:17 IST

Air India and IndiGo are among the airlines that cancelled their flights connecting Kathmandu on Tuesday as the airport in Nepal's capital has been temporarily closed amid massive anti-government protests in the neighbouring nation.

IMAGE: Protesters set the Parliament building on fire as the protest turned violent, in Kathmandu, September 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nepal Airlines also cancelled its flight from Delhi to Kathmandu on Tuesday.

Air India has also cancelled its flights to and from Kathmandu for Wednesday.

 

A source said one of the flights of Air India returned to the national capital on Tuesday as smoke was noticed at the Kathmandu airport during the final approach of the aircraft.

Another Kathmandu-bound Air India flight that took off from Delhi was diverted to Lucknow and later returned to the national capital, the source added.

"In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218 and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates," Air India said in a statement on Tuesday.

Air India operates six flights a day between Delhi and Kathmandu while IndiGo operates one flight daily on the route.

"In view of the prevailing situation in #Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now," IndiGo said in a post on X.

The airline also said it is closely monitoring the developments and coordinating with local authorities to resume operations at the earliest.

Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu has been temporarily closed amid the protests.

"In view of the prevailing situation and closure of the airport in Kathmandu, our flights AI215/216, AI213/214 and AI217/218 to and from Kathmandu on 10 September have been cancelled," Air India said in a post on X.

SpiceJet in a post on X said that due to the prevailing situation in Kathmandu, its flights to/from Kathmandu stand cancelled for September 10.

A source said Air India Express has decided to cancel its flight from Bengaluru to Kathmandu on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Air India said it is offering passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Kathmandu until September 11, on tickets issued up to September 9, a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges.

India, on Tuesday, asked its citizens to defer travel to the neighbouring country until the situation stabilises.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
