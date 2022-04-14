News
India designates Zargar, released in IC-814 hijack, as terrorist

India designates Zargar, released in IC-814 hijack, as terrorist

Source: PTI
April 14, 2022 13:12 IST
Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, who was involved in a series of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and was one of the released terrorists in the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in 1999, has been designated as a terrorist by the Union government.

Photograph: ANI

He is the fourth individual to have been designated as a terrorist by the Centre in the last one week.

In a notification, the Union home ministry said, Zargar alias Latram, 52, belongs to Nowhatta in Srinagar and is the founder and chief commander of terror group Al-Umar-Mujahideen and had been affiliated with Jammu-Kashmir Liberation Front.

Zargar is currently based in Pakistan.

 

He had gone to Pakistan to obtain illegal arms training and was one of the terrorists released in exchange for the hostages during the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814.

The home ministry said Zargar has been running an incessant campaign from Pakistan to fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

He has been involved in various terror crimes including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, planning and execution of terrorist attacks and terror funding, it noted.

The home ministry said Zargar is a threat to peace, not only to India but across the world, with his contacts and proximity to radical terrorist groups like the Al-Qaeda and Jaish-e-Mohammed and the central government believes that Zargar alias Latram is involved in terrorism and he is to be notified as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

He is the 35th individual to have been declared a designated terrorist by the government.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the central government hereby makes the following in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, after serial number 34 and entries relating thereto, the following serial number and entries shall be inserted, namely:- 35." the notification said.

On April 8, the government had designated Hafiz Talha Saeed, a key leader of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the son of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, a terrorist.

Three days later, on April 11, Pakistani national Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, who was involved in the terror attack on a CRPF bus in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, was designated as a terrorist.

On April 12, Ali Kashif Jan, the Pakistani handler of the 2016 terror attack on Pathankot airbase, has been designated as a terrorist by the government.

The Act empowers the Central government to notify the name of an individual in its Fourth Schedule if it believes that he is involved in terrorism. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
