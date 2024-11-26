Property at core of Mewar royal family dispute

Iconic Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap fought against Mughal ruler Akbar nearly 450 ago for self-respect but his descendent Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, who became the titular head of the family on Monday, had to struggle to complete the rituals of accession to the "throne" in Udaipur.

IMAGE: Successor to the Mewar throne, Vishvaraj Singh Mewar waits at a chowk outside the City Palace, Udaipur, to be allowed in, November 25, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, a BJP MLA, faced challenge from his uncle Arvind Singh Mewar and his son Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar who allegedly denied him entry into the palace.

Vishvaraj Singh wanted to go and offer prayers at a dhuni (sacred fire) in the City Palace premises and then to Eklingnathji temple to complete the succession rituals.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Vishvaraj was anointed as the titular head in a ceremony in Chittorgarh fort following the demise of his father Mahendra Singh Mewar recently.

Property dispute is at the core of this entire episode, which apparently has turned into a battle of who is supreme.

The City Palace and Eklingnathji temple are under the control of Arvind Singh.

However, after violent protests outside the city palace erupted on Monday night, the district administration has appointed a receiver for the controversial portion of city palace where the dhuni is located and the decision regarding Vishvaraj's entry will be taken by the administrator.

The issue stands unresolved. However, the situation is under control, district officials said.

IMAGE: The gates of the City Palace, Udaipur, shut to keep Vishvaraj Singh Mewar out, November 25, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

"What Lakshyaraj Singh has done is a blot on the history of Mewar. By not allowing Vishvaraj Singh to pay obeisance at the dhuni, he has not only hurt the glorious legacy of Mewar but has also disgraced himself," Randheer Singh Bhindar, head of the erstwhile royal family of Bhindar, told PTI on Tuesday.

Bhindar said that he and others talked to Lakshyaraj Singh and asked him to act in accordance with tradition but he remained adamant.

"We told him that Vishvaraj will return after having a darshan of the dhuni and no one will be occupying that place. The Rajput community is furious with him," he said.

Bhindar, a former MLA, said that Lakshyaraj might have thought that if Vishvaraj is allowed to enter the City Palace and he completes the ritual, then it will be validated that he is the head of the family.

Expressing shock, Devvrat Singh, head of the erstwhile Salumbar royal family, said the way the titular head was treated on Monday has sent a "horrible" message across the country.

"It was just a ten-minute ceremony at the dhuni but he was not allowed. This was the most immature decision and a foolish thing to do. It was totally uncalled for. The tradition has been followed for centuries. This is our culture and the tradition should have been followed gracefully," he said.

The Mewar family head used to be called 'Maharana', a title which was abolished by the Government of India in 1971. However, in community and social circles, many still regard the head as 'Maharana'.

When Mewar was a princely state before the integration of Rajasthan, the 'Maharana' used to have 16 'Umrao' (or ministers), 32 'Thikanerdar' (Battisa) and several Gol sardars for ruling the state.

The titular head is still given the same respect and regard as that of the erstwhile Maharaja and all erstwhile 'Umraos', 'Thikanerdar' and other 'sardars' follow the hierarchy during ceremonies as part of the tradition.

In Monday's anointment ceremony of Vishvaraj Singh in Chittorgarh fort, heads of the Rajput families from Mewar region who held such titles assembled and unanimously accepted Vishvaraj Singh as the head of Mewar family and declared him the titular 'Mahrana'.

In the ceremony, Vishvaraj's 'tilak' was done by the head of the erstwhile Salumbar royal family Devvrat Singh, who slashed his finger on a sword and anointed him in blood -- a tradition which has been followed for hundreds of years.

Vishvaraj and others had plans to go to pay obeisance at the dhuni in Udaipur City Palace and at Eklingnathji temple but both the places are under the control of Arvind Singh Mewar and to prevent Vishvaraj from entering both the places, he through his lawyer got two public notices published in local newspapers on Monday to warn of legal action on trespass or damage to property.

When Vishvaraj Singh and others approached the City Palace, they were prevented by the police. Vishvaraj waited for several hours at Jagdish Chowk to enter the City Palace but tensions escalated in the night when there was stone-pelting from both sides.

Looking at the situation, the district administration has appointed a receiver for a portion where the dhuni is located in the city palace and further decisions regarding entry will be taken by the receiver.

After dhuni, Vishvaraj was scheduled to go to Eklingnathji temple in Udaipur where he was to be given a 'Chhadi' or stick of silver as a symbol of 'Deewan' of Eklingnathji.

However, Vishvaraj Singh, who was waiting in Jagdish Chowk, returned to his residence in Udaipur at 1.30 am Tuesday without visiting the city palace.

IMAGE: Vishvaraj Singh Mewar speaks to the media on the controversy, November 25, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Collector Arvind Poswal said that talks with both the sides have been going on to resolve the issue. He said that there is peace in the area. The collector said that legal action in connection with Monday night's stone-pelting will be taken.

Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar did not respond to calls.

Eklingnathji, a manifestation of Lord Shiva, has been the deity of the erstwhile rulers of Mewar.

Maharana of the erstwhile royal dynasty ruled as his Deewan (or trustee).

As part of the ritual to end the mourning, the titular head is also given a colourful turban in the Eklingnathji temple which is replaced by a white turban symbolising mourning.

Vishvaraj Singh and others wanted to complete these rituals.