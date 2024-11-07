News
Prominent Desis hail Trump's re-election

Prominent Desis hail Trump's re-election

By Lalit K Jha
November 07, 2024 10:02 IST
Eminent Indian Americans on Wednesday welcomed the re-election of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States and assured to work with him on several issues, including that of the United States-India relationship.

IMAGE: US President-elect Donald Trump takes the stage with his wife Melania and son Barron to address supporters at his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

'Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his decisive victory. We are in a golden age of American innovation and are committed to working with his administration to help bring the benefits to everyone,' Google CEO Sundar Pichai said.

'The American people have spoken. Congratulations to President Trump on a strong win. Now, it's time for the American people to come together, pray for our country, and start the process of a peaceful transition,' former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said.

 

'That begins with Kamala Harris conceding. You can't just talk about unity in a campaign, you have to show it regardless of the outcome,' Haley said.

'What a great day for America! Let's take a moment to celebrate. Then begins the hard work to get our country back on track!' said former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal.

'It's almost morning in America,' said Vivek Ramaswamy, a Trump confidant. 'Now let's go save a country,' he said.

'Congratulations to President Trump. We look forward to working with him and his administration on issues of bilateral importance in the US-India relationship, and on global challenges that the two countries can lead on together,' said M R Rangaswami, founder, Indiaspora, a community engagement platform.

'Congratulations President Elect Trump! America failed to elect its First Women President again! People have voted for a change to handle border issues, economy, immigration, crime, wars! I respect their choice. We did all we can!' said Ajay Jain Bhaturia, a major fundraiser of the Kamala Harris campaign.

New York-based prominent entrepreneur Al Mason said: 'God saved Trump from two assassination attempts -- there is a reason for the same. Trump is going to be a messiah for the American people and the rest of the world. There will be a very prosperous America, a safer world free of wars. In fact, a golden era begins for the United States of America.'

Dr Krishna Reddy, chair of Indian American Friendship Council, congratulated Trump for the super victory.

'This is the beginning of super US-India relations and together we keep the world safe again. This is the great strength of Indian Americans to build a robust economy again and Indian Americans are a great part of this success,' he said.

Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
