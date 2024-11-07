India may require some tough negotiations with Trump: Experts

The India-United States relationship is set to expand under the Donald Trump administration, but there could be some unease on issues like imports, tariffs and immigration, strategic affairs experts said after the Republican leader won the fiercely contested presidential election.

IMAGE: US President-elect Donald Trump is joined onstage by his wife Melania at a rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

The difficult issues between the two sides are likely to be addressed amicably as both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump have a great friendship, they said.

In his election campaign, Trump proposed higher tariffs on foreign goods, especially imports from China and vowed to rid the US of all undocumented immigrants by launching a major deportation programme.

Shortly after it became clear that Trump would be the next US President, Capitol Hill veteran and Communication Strategist Anang Mittal said leading figures in the Republican Party and conservative intellectuals consider the future of the India-US relationship as 'pivotal' in shaping the 21st century.

A day ahead of the election, Dhruva Jaishankar, the executive director of the America chapter of the Observer Research Foundation, said New Delhi may require some difficult negotiations over trade and immigration with the Trump administration.

"For Trump, I think there will be some difficult negotiations over trade and immigration, although on many other issues he has spoken about a very positive relationship with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he told PTI.

Mittal said Trump will approach India-US ties through his personal relationship with PM Modi and seek bilateral agreements on trade, defence, and foreign direct investment.

"Donald Trump's primary goal will be to reaffirm American credibility with Indo-Pacific partners as he seeks to counterbalance China's influence in the region," he said.

"His closeness with Silicon Valley leaders will be a positive, as they aim to expand in Indian markets, leverage the Indian consumer base, and India's human capital in America's technology sector," he said.

"A face-to-face meeting may happen at one of the multilateral gatherings next year as Trump visits Europe and Asia," he said.

Mittal said he is expecting a visit by Trump to India or an invitation for Modi to visit the United States in 2025.

"Regardless of minor friction on issues like immigration, trade deficits, or the Indo-Canadian diplomatic spat, the Indo-American strategic partnership will continue to deepen," he said.

The Indian Prime Minister was among very few world leaders to congratulate Trump on his historic victory.

'As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership,' Modi said in a post on 'X'.

'Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,' he said.

Modi also held a phone conversation with Trump.

The experts, referring to Trump's tough policy on immigration and tariffs, said India may require some tough conversations with the next administration on these issues.

Under the Biden administration, India-US relations witnessed a major upswing in areas of defence, critical technologies, trade and overall collaboration in the Indo-Pacific.

However, the ties came under some stress over the alleged foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta for working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun in New York.

The US has consistently been pressing India to fix accountability in the case.

India has denied the allegations but has constituted an internal investigations team to look into it.