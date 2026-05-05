Prominent Cleric Killed In Targeted Attack In Pakistan

A prominent cleric, Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Muhammad Idrees, was tragically shot dead in a targeted attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, sparking widespread protests and calls for justice.

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Key Points Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Muhammad Idrees, a prominent cleric, was killed in a targeted shooting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

The attack occurred in the Utmanzai area of Charsadda district, and two security guards were injured.

The cleric was known for his contributions to religious education in Pakistan.

Protests erupted in the area following the killing, with demonstrators demanding the arrest of the perpetrators.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the murder and vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

A prominent cleric was shot dead in a targeted attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, police said.

Unidentified gunmen ambushed the vehicle of Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Muhammad Idrees in the Utmanzai area of Charsadda district, injuring two security guards accompanying him, they said.

Religious Scholar's Contributions

Idrees was considered among the senior and respected religious scholars in Pakistan, known for his contributions to religious education.

According to police, the assailants opened fire on the cleric while he was on his way to deliver a Dars-e-Hadith (religious lecture) at Darul Uloom Utmanzai. He sustained critical injuries and died while being shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Protests Erupt After Killing

The body was later taken to his native village, Turangzai, in Charsadda district, as a large number of followers gathered at the hospital upon hearing of his death.

The killing triggered protests in the area, with hundreds of demonstrators marching towards Charsadda city and demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible. Protesters also staged a sit-in at Farooq-e-Azam Chowk.

Investigation Launched

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed sought a report from the Regional Police Officer in Mardan, directing authorities to ensure the swift arrest of the perpetrators.

In a statement, the IGP described the services of Idrees as "unforgettable" and said those involved in the "heinous act" would be brought to justice.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the attack and sought a detailed report from police authorities.

He expressed grief over the killing and said the government stands with the bereaved family.

The chief minister also directed authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured security personnel.