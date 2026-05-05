HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Why Was Prominent Cleric Assassinated In Pakistan?

Why Was Prominent Cleric Assassinated In Pakistan?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 15:17 IST

x

A prominent cleric, Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Muhammad Idrees, was assassinated in a targeted attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, sparking widespread condemnation and protests.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Muhammad Idrees, a prominent cleric, was assassinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.
  • The cleric was attacked by unidentified gunmen while en route to deliver a religious lecture.
  • The assassination has triggered protests in the area, with demonstrators demanding the arrest of those responsible.
  • Political leaders, including the President and Prime Minister, have condemned the killing and called for justice.
  • The Awami National Party (ANP) highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the assassination.

A prominent cleric was shot dead in a targeted attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, police said.

Unidentified gunmen ambushed the vehicle of Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Muhammad Idrees in the Utmanzai area of Charsadda district, injuring two security guards accompanying him, they said.

 

Who Was Maulana Muhammad Idrees?

Idrees was considered among the senior and respected religious scholars in Pakistan, known for his contributions to religious education.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to police, the assailants opened fire on the cleric while he was on his way to deliver a Dars-e-Hadith (religious lecture) at Darul Uloom Utmanzai. He sustained critical injuries and died while being shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The body was later taken to his native village, Turangzai, in Charsadda district, as a large number of followers gathered at the hospital upon hearing of his death.

Protests Erupt After Cleric's Assassination

The killing triggered protests in the area, with hundreds of demonstrators marching towards Charsadda city and demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Protesters also blocked key roads and staged a sit-in at Farooq-e-Azam Chowk.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed sought a report from the Regional Police Officer in Mardan, directing authorities to ensure the swift arrest of the perpetrators.

In a statement, the IGP described the services of Idrees as "unforgettable" and said those involved in the "heinous act" would be brought to justice.

Political Condemnation of the Attack

Idrees was also the Charsadda district chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) and was considered a close aide of party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

His father-in-law, Maulana Hassan Jan, who was also a renowned religious scholar, was assassinated in Peshawar in 2007 by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for opposing armed struggle.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed sorrow over the killing of Idrees and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

"Such cowardly acts cannot demoralise the nation," he said, asserting that the country's resolve to eradicate terrorism remained "strong and unwavering".

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed grief over the killing and conveyed his sympathies to the family.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi termed the cleric's death an "irreparable loss" and sought a report from the authorities. Chief Minister Sohail Afridi also condemned the attack and sought a detailed report from police authorities. He also directed authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured security personnel.

Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan also condemned the incident, stressing that it was "clear evidence" of the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the province.

"Target killing and terrorism incidents have become a norm in KP now," he said, calling on the federal and provincial governments to put their differences aside and take steps towards restoring peace in KP.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Prominent Cleric Killed In Targeted Attack In Pakistan
Prominent Cleric Killed In Targeted Attack In Pakistan
Pakistan hangs Mumtaz Qadri who killed blasphemy law governor
Pakistan hangs Mumtaz Qadri who killed blasphemy law governor
25 killed in IS-triggered blast targeting deputy chairman of Pak Senate
25 killed in IS-triggered blast targeting deputy chairman of Pak Senate
47 killed in Karachi terror attack, pamphlet claims IS role
47 killed in Karachi terror attack, pamphlet claims IS role
Lahore blast: Pakistan in mourning, Sharif vows to avenge attack
Lahore blast: Pakistan in mourning, Sharif vows to avenge attack

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

webstory image 2

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 3

Welcome To Vadodara's 8 Top Street Foods

VIDEOS

Kashmir Calling! Tourists Soak in Beauty of Dal Lake1:17

Kashmir Calling! Tourists Soak in Beauty of Dal Lake

Amrita Rao's Graceful Blue Look is Pure Magic 1:15

Amrita Rao's Graceful Blue Look is Pure Magic

Mother of RG Kar Victim's Powerful Victory Gesture!3:20

Mother of RG Kar Victim's Powerful Victory Gesture!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO