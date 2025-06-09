4 passengers killed after falling off moving train in Thane

At least four passengers were killed and six injured after falling off a moving local train in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, police said.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred between Diva and Kopar railway stations when the overcrowded train was going towards Kasara, an official said.

As there was a huge rush during the peak hour, many people were standing at the doors of the train, he said.

While the train was in motion, at least 10 passengers fell down, the official said.

A guard of another train, which was going towards Kasara, alerted the railway authorities about the incident, he said.

All the passengers who fell were rushed to a civic-run hospital in Kalwa. Four of them were declared dead on arrival, the official said.

The deceased were in the age group of 30 to 35 years, he said.

Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway, earlier in the day told PTI that the guard of a Kasara-bound train reported about the injured passengers along the track side to the control room at around 9.30 am.

The injured passengers were rushed to the nearby hospitals, he said.

Nila had said it was not yet known from which train the passengers fell.

Shiv Sena Lok Sabha member from Thane, Naresh Mhaske demanded a probe into the death of passengers.

"The cause of the incident needs to be addressed. How did they fall...was there a crowd, were they pushed, was there a fight," he told a regional news channel.

Mhaske said, "One can understand if it was a crowded local train. But in this case, the tragedy happened in a moving express train. The administration also needs to be alert."

Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council Ambadas Danve in a post on X said the incident of so many people suddenly getting out of the Pushpak Express and resulting in the accident is heartbreaking and serious.

This incident raises questions about railway safety in Mumbai, he said.