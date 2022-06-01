News
Rediff.com  » News » Prof sent on leave as BJP youth wing objects to namaaz in college lawns

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 01, 2022 12:38 IST
A college professor in Aligarh was sent on compulsory leave after a video showing him performing namaaz in the college lawns went viral and Hindu right-wing youth leaders demanded action against him.

Image only for representation. Photograph: PTI Photo

The incident was reported in Sri Varshney College following which Professor S R Khalid was on Tuesday sent on one month's compulsory leave.

A spokesman of the college told media that an inquiry has been ordered into the matter after some youth leaders belonging to the Bhartiya Janata Yuwa Morcha (BJYM) charged the teacher of indiscipline and trying to disturb peace by offering prayers at a public place.

 

A complaint in this connection was also filed at Kuwarsi police station.

Police said action in the matter will be taken after receiving a report from the college authorities.

Student leader Deepak Sharma Azaad told reporters that by offering namaaz inside the college campus, the professor was trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere.

