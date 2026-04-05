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Home  » News » Bihar Illicit Liquor Deaths: Investigation Launched as Toll Rises

Bihar Illicit Liquor Deaths: Investigation Launched as Toll Rises

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 05, 2026 17:30 IST

A tragic hooch incident in Bihar's East Champaran district has claimed nine lives after victims consumed spurious liquor, leading to arrests and a high-level investigation.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • The death toll in the East Champaran hooch tragedy has risen to nine after consuming spurious liquor.
  • Police have arrested 15 people in connection with the deaths in Turkauliya and Raghunathpur areas.
  • A murder case has been registered, and a special investigation team is probing the incident.
  • The SHO of Turkauliya police station has been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty following the hooch tragedy.
  • The incident has sparked a political debate in Bihar, where alcohol has been banned since 2016.

The toll in the hooch tragedy in Bihar's East Champaran district rose to nine on Sunday after three more people who had consumed spurious liquor died, officials said.

The first death was reported on Thursday, they said.

 

A total of 15 people have been arrested in connection with the deaths in the Turkauliya and Raghunathpur areas of Motihari, District Magistrate Saurabh Jorwal said.

A case of murder has already been registered on the basis of complaints filed by the family members of the deceased, police said.

Jorwal said one person is still in the hospital and his condition is reported to be critical.

"Seven persons have already been discharged after treatment," he told PTI.

"The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. The exact cause of the deaths can only be known after the reports arrive," he said.

Investigation and Aftermath

The SHO of Turkauliya police station has already been suspended on charge of dereliction of duty, and a special investigation team has been constituted to probe the incident, officials said.

The deaths have led to a political slugfest in the state, where the sale and consumption of alcohol has been banned since 2016.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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