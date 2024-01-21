News
Rediff.com  » News » Probe how Ram Lalla idol's uncovered eyes leaked: Ayodhya chief priest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 21, 2024 09:18 IST
The chief priest of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Saturday demanded an investigation after photographs purportedly showing the uncovered eyes of the idol of Ram Lalla were leaked before its January 22 consecration.

IMAGE: Special Security Force commandos on the streets of Ayodhya, January 20, 2024. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

The first image of the new idol placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with eyes covered with a cloth had surfaced on social media late Thursday night.

 

A day later, photos of the idol without the cover circulated on social media platforms.

"The eyes of Lord Ram's idol cannot be revealed before the 'Pran Pratishtha' is completed. If the eyes can be seen, an investigation should be done on who revealed the eyes and how the pictures of the idol went viral on social media," chief priest Satyendra Das said.

Office bearers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the temple trust rejected releasing any photographs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
