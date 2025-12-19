HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Priyanka Gandhi, Supriya Sule, other Oppn leaders join Modi, Birla over tea

Priyanka Gandhi, Supriya Sule, other Oppn leaders join Modi, Birla over tea

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 19, 2025 18:02 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar's Supriya Sule and other leaders met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his chamber after the Winter Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die on Friday.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and other MPs on the conclusion of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, December 19, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The leaders thanked Birla for the conduct of the session.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers K Ram Mohan Naidu, Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', Chirag Paswan, and Pralhad Joshi joined the Speaker over tea.

 

"After the conclusion of the sixth session of the 18th Lok Sabha, a pleasant conversation took place with the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and esteemed leaders of all parties," Birla said in a post on X.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on December 1 and concluded on Friday, with the Lok Sabha sittings for a cumulative duration of 92 hours and 25 minutes, marking 111 per cent productivity.

Ten government bills were introduced, and eight bills were passed, including those for reforms in the civil nuclear, insurance, and healthcare sectors, among others.

Parliament also passed a bill to replace the MGNREGA rural jobs scheme with the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill.

The Lok Sabha also passed the Supplementary Demands for Grants -- First Batch, 2025-26 and the Appropriation (No. 4) Bill. The Prime Minister initiated a discussion to commemorate the completion of 150 years of the national song "Vande Mataram". The House discussed the subject for 11 hours and 32 minutes, during which 65 Members participated.

Similarly, the issue of Electoral Reforms was discussed on December 9 and 10 for approximately 13 hours, with the participation of 63 members.

