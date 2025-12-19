HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Parliament's winter session ends without pollution debate

Parliament's winter session ends without pollution debate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 19, 2025 13:00 IST

x

The tumultuous winter session of Parliament ended on Friday with proceedings in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha marred by repeated disruptions by the opposition over various issue. 

Photograph: Sansad TV/YouTube

During the brief session with 15 sittings, key bills were passed, including the one to open up the civil nuclear sector for private companies.

Another bill to replace the MNREGA with a new law -- the VB-G RAM G Bill -- assuring 125 days of guaranteed jobs for rural India was passed amid opposition protests on Thursday, including tearing of papers.

 

The Parliament also took up two debates -- on 150 years of Vande Matram and election reforms -- which witnessed a politically charged atmosphere.

However, the discussion on air pollution, which was scheduled for the final day of the session, has been junked.

A bill to set up a higher education regulator was referred to a joint committee of the two Houses.

Another Bill on the market securities code was introduced and referred to a department-related standing committee for further examination.

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla adjourned Lok Sabha sine die (for an indefinite period).

The House saw productivity of 111 per cent during the session, Birla said.

The winter session of Parliament started on December 1.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Parl clears 'G Ram G' bill; Oppn stages overnight protest
Parl clears 'G Ram G' bill; Oppn stages overnight protest
G RAM G Replaces MGNREGA, Ends Job Guarantee
G RAM G Replaces MGNREGA, Ends Job Guarantee
Govt introduces bill to overhaul civil nuclear sector
Govt introduces bill to overhaul civil nuclear sector
G Ram G bill cleared in LS amid uproar, Oppn tears copies
G Ram G bill cleared in LS amid uproar, Oppn tears copies
Proposed Nuclear Bill Caps Liability At â'¹3,000 Cr
Proposed Nuclear Bill Caps Liability At â'¹3,000 Cr

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

Vidya Balan's Simple Yet Stunning Look at a School Annual Function1:00

Vidya Balan's Simple Yet Stunning Look at a School Annual...

TN: TVK supporter falls unconscious at Vijay's rally in Erode1:26

TN: TVK supporter falls unconscious at Vijay's rally in...

Morning visuals: Oppn protests in front of Makar Dwar near Parl on renaming of MGNREGA1:00

Morning visuals: Oppn protests in front of Makar Dwar...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO