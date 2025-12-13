Tributes paid to Parliament attack martyrs on 24th anniversary

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday led Parliamentarians in paying floral tributes to those who died fending off terrorists who attacked the Parliament House in 2001.

IMAGE: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan pays floral tribute to those who lost their lives, on the 24th anniversary of the 2001 Parliament Attack, at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and other dignitaries also present. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

On the 24th anniversary of the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Radhakrishnan, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chair, were among the first to offer tributes.

A brief function was held outside the now old Parliament building (Samvidhan Sadan) every December 13 to mark the day.

Separately, President Droupadi Murmu paid tributes to the 'courageous heroes' who laid down their lives while protecting Parliament, and said the country remains indebted to them and their families.

'On this day, we reaffirm India's commitment to fight terrorism in all its forms,' Murmu said in a post on X.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel presented a salute or samman guard at the venue, after which a moment of silence was observed to mark the anniversary. Till 2023, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) used to offer salami shastra (present arms).

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a senior party leader, were also present at the event. Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, Jitendra Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal also lined up to offer flower petals at the photographs of the personnel who went down foiling the attack.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is in Latur to attend the funeral of former speaker of the Lower House of Parliament and ex-Union minister Shivraj Patil.

Later in a social media post, PM Modi said on this day, 'our nation remembers those who laid down their lives during the heinous attack on our Parliament in 2001'.

'In the face of grave danger, their courage, alertness and unwavering sense of duty were remarkable. India will forever remain grateful for their supreme sacrifice,' he said while sharing photographs of the homage ceremony.

The attack was carried out by five armed terrorists, but personnel from the now former Parliament Security Service, CRPF and Delhi Police foiled the attack, with no terrorist being able to enter the building.

Six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, a gardener and a TV journalist were killed in the attack.

All five terrorists were gunned down in the forecourt of the then Parliament building.