Home  » News » Priyanka Gandhi leads by over 1 lakh votes in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi leads by over 1 lakh votes in Wayanad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 23, 2024 10:28 IST
Congress-led United Democratic Front candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday extended her lead by over 1,08,558 votes after nearly two hours of counting of the ballots polled in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala, according to the Election Commission.

IMAGE: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra .Photograph: ANI Photo

According to figures released by the EC at around 10.30 am, Priyanka received 1,65,487 votes with LDF's Sathyan Mokeri at second with 56,929 and BJP's Navya Haridas third with 31,018.

The counting of votes commenced at 8 am with postal ballots being taken up first.

 

The strong rooms, where the EVMs were kept, were opened more than an hour before counting began.

The bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat was held on November 13.

Of the 16 candidates who contested, the main contenders are Priyanka, who is making her electoral debut, CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri, a political veteran, and BJP-headed NDA's Navya Haridas.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
