Priyanka's Entry To Boost Congress In South

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being embraced by her brother Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, July 1, 2024. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

In Kerala's Wayanad, the echoes of political legacies and familial ties reverberate as Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, 52, gears up for a new chapter in her political journey -- as candidate in a Lok Sabha election bypoll.

Her first run-in with electoral politics dates back to 1999, supporting her mother, Sonia Gandhi, in Amethi and family loyalist Satish Sharma in Rae Bareli.

It was then that she made an impassioned plea to Rae Bareli's voters, urging them to reject her uncle Arun Nehru, who was contesting on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.

'How dare he come here?' she had challenged, invoking familial loyalty and betrayal.

Fast forward to the recent Lok Sabha polls, Priyanka's connection with Amethi and Rae Bareli's electorate was palpable as she campaigned tirelessly for her brother Rahul and loyalist K L Sharma.

Now, poised to contest from Wayanad, a seat vacated by Rahul after his victory in both Rae Bareli and Wayanad, Priyanka's entry into southern politics sparks renewed optimism for the Congress in Kerala.

The decision is strategic, aimed at giving a boost to the party's fortunes ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has had a strong showing in Kerala, winning 19 and 18 seats in the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls, respectively.

However, consecutive defeats to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the 2016 and 2021 assembly elections (in the latter state polls, the LDF won 99 of total 140 seats, eight more than the previous election) underscored the need for a reinvigorated strategy.

Priyanka's candidacy in Wayanad, a Congress stronghold since its creation in 2008, is seen as a safe yet symbolic move.

The picturesque constituency has consistently favoured Congress candidates, with Rahul securing a commanding 64.94 per cent vote share in 2019, though this dipped to 59.69 per cent in 2024 in the face of a stronger opposition -- the Communist Party India's national executive member Annie Raja and the Bharatiya Janata Party's state President K Surendran.

In the constituency, Raja helped increase the CPI's vote share by 80 basis points and Surendran saw the BJP's surge by 575 basis points.

In 2019, the BJP's ally Bharath Dharma Jana Sena's president Thushar Vellappally had contested against Rahul.

The LDF, keen to exploit Rahul's departure, brands it a 'betrayal', forcing local Congress leaders to insist that only a Gandhi should succeed him.

The BJP's Surendran, while speaking with Business Standard, criticised Rahul for allegedly misleading Wayanad's voters by not revealing that he would contest from Rae Bareli, too, until polling got over in the southern constituency.

"When Rahul Gandhi said 'people of Wayanad are my family', they thought he might be saying this due to love for the constituency. Now, it is proven that he wanted to contest his family members from Wayanad," he said.

Surendran's critique is strategic, aiming to stir discontent among Wayanad's electorate, which boasts a balanced demographic of Hindus, Muslims, and Christians.

"There is strong sentiment among voters against Rahul," he added. Raja was not available for comment.

The LDF is preparing to challenge Priyanka. CPI state Secretary Binoy Viswam confirmed the party's intent to field a candidate.

"What is the doubt in it? The CPI and the LDF will not do anything that is favourable to the BJP. So, we will certainly field our candidate there," he said.

This strategic manoeuvre underscores the dynamic political interplay in Kerala, where the Congress, despite its stronghold, faces rigorous challenges.

Political analyst Sunnykutty Abraham notes the significance of Priyanka's candidacy, suggesting it could bolster the Congress' performance in local and state elections.

"It is politically advantageous for the Congress party in Kerala to have a connection with the Gandhi-Nehru family. In the 2019 elections, this helped the party but the strategy did not work in favour in the following elections."

Priyanka's presence in Kerala could symbolise a strategic alignment, portraying her as a southern leader while maintaining the Gandhi influence in Uttar Pradesh, a critical battleground for Congress.

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, the party won six out of 17 seats it contested in UP, versus only one in 2019.

As the BJP and its ally BDJS prepare their strategies, and the CPI contemplates its candidate, Wayanad stands at the cusp of a politically transformative moment.

Priyanka's victory seems assured, but the broader implications for Kerala's political landscape and South Indian politics remain to be seen.

