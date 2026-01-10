Private plane crash-lands in Odisha, 6 injured

At least six people were injured when a small aircraft of a private airline made a crash landing near Rourkela on Saturday, Odisha's Commerce and Transport minister B B Jena said.

IMAGE: A small aircraft makes a crash landing near Rourkela. Photograph: ANI video grab

"One A-1 nine-seater private flight carrying passengers has met with an accident. The passengers have sustained minor injuries and are stable. It took place at Jalda, 10 kilometers from Rourkela. By the grace of God, this is not a major accident," Jena told reporters.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said there were four passengers, including two women and two pilots, in the aircraft. Captain Naveen and Captain Tarun were piloting the plane, he said.

"Two seriously injured persons are admitted to the ICU. They are Captain Naveen with head injury and another person," the SP said.

The injured passengers were identified as Susanta Kumar Biswal, Anita Sahoo, Sunil Agarwal and Sabita Agarwal.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is on a tour to Sambalpur, reviewed the situation and directed the concerned officials to extend all support from the state to the passengers, pilots and authorities.

The chief minister in a post on X said, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the plane crash that occurred in Rourkela. The news that all passengers are safe by the grace of Lord Jagannath is reassuring. I have directed that the best medical services be provided to those injured in this incident. I am personally monitoring the situation. I am praying to Lord Sri Jagannath for the swift recovery of all."

"Three passengers are treated at J P Hospital, and two pilots and one passenger are treated at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). All injured persons are under medical treatment/ observation and no fatalities," the Directorate of Aviation, Bhubaneswar, said in a statement.

Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport, Prasanna Pradhan said, "The flight was on its way from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela. It made a crash landing 10 km before Rourkela. There were 4 passengers and 2 crew members. All are safe. The flight is India One Airlines. The flight number is C-208."

The officials said that India One Air type of aircraft (Caravan 208) bearing Regn. VT-KSS was flying from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela. The aircraft departed Bhubaneswar at 12:27 pm with two pilots and four passengers.

However, around 10 kilometres short of reaching Rourkela, the aircraft made an emergency crash landing at a place near Jalda. "Pilots have ensured the landing due to which lives have been saved," the official said, adding that district administration officials reached the spot and shifted the injured pilots and passengers to the medical facilities at Rourkela.

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and all concerned have been informed. As per the regulations, the airline shall be reporting the details to the DGCA / Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) for further actions, he said.

Banstola Brinath Singh, a local resident, said, "I found the plane in unbalanced condition in the air, and then it fell down with a big sound. Before falling it hit a teak tree top."

Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport department, Usha Padhee said that a control room has been set up at the Directorate of Civil Aviation (Landline: 0674-2596128; Mobile: 9861096371 ).

DGCA Team has started from Bhubaneswar/ Kolkata and expected to reach Rourkela this evening. The AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) is expected to reach for detailed investigation by Sunday, she said.