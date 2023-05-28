News
Rediff.com  » News » Prez welcomes inauguration of new Parliament by Modi

Prez welcomes inauguration of new Parliament by Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 28, 2023 15:21 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday welcomed the inauguration of the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it is a matter of pride and immense happiness for the entire country.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new Parliament building in New Delhi. Photograph: @narendramodi/Twitter

In her message at the inauguration, the president said the inauguration of the new Parliament building will be written in golden words in the country's history.

"Inauguration of the new parliament building is a matter of pride and joy for all the people of India," she said in her message.

 

Her message was read out by Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.

Noting the parliament is a guiding light for the country, President Murmu said the new Parliament building "is an important milestone in our democratic journey".

"The occasion of the inauguration of the new parliament building will be written in golden words in the history of India," Murmu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new parliament building on Sunday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
