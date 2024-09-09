News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Prevent undue panic: Centre advises states on mpox

Prevent undue panic: Centre advises states on mpox

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 09, 2024 14:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Centre on Monday advised states and union territories to screen and test of all suspect mpox cases in the community, and identify isolation facilities in hospitals for both suspect and confirmed patients.

Photograph: @PIB_India/X

In a letter sent to states and union territories on Monday, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra asked them prevent any undue panic amongst the masses.

"No new case of Mpox has been reported in India in the current outbreak, and none of the samples in suspected cases have tested positive," he said, while emphasising the need to stay alert.

 

He underlined that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare continues to closely monitor the evolving situation.

He asked the states and UTs to review public health preparedness particularly at health facility level, identify isolation facilities in hospitals, and ensure availability of required logistics and trained human resources at such facilities.

He also called for the orientation of all key stakeholders with focus on surveillance units under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) at state and district levels to re-orient them on definitions of suspect, probable, confirmed cases, contact tracing and other surveillance activities.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Risk of mpox surge very low in India: Official sources
Risk of mpox surge very low in India: Official sources
India forms monkeypox taskforce after patient's death
India forms monkeypox taskforce after patient's death
Explained: What is monkeypox?
Explained: What is monkeypox?
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India maul Japan
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India maul Japan
AAP puts pressure on Cong amid seat-sharing impasse
AAP puts pressure on Cong amid seat-sharing impasse
WB rape: SC expresses concern on missing autopsy docu
WB rape: SC expresses concern on missing autopsy docu
Street Signs: F&O seismic shift, IPO fervour, and more
Street Signs: F&O seismic shift, IPO fervour, and more

More like this

Suspected Mpox case in India, being monitored

Suspected Mpox case in India, being monitored

Mpox a global public health emergency: WHO

Mpox a global public health emergency: WHO

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances