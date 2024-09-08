News
Mpox in India? 1st suspected case reported

Mpox in India? 1st suspected case reported

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: September 08, 2024 18:00 IST
A man who recently travelled from a country experiencing mpox transmission has been identified as a suspected case of the disease, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Health workers inspect passengers arriving from high risk countries for monkeypox symptoms at Chennai International Airport. Photograph: ANI Photo

The patient has been isolated at a designated hospital and is currently stable, it said, adding that there is no cause for concern.

Samples have been collected from the man and are being tested to confirm the presence of mpox.

 

"The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country," the ministry said.

The development of this case is consistent with the earlier risk assessment conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and there is no cause of any undue concern, it said.

The country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel-related cases and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk, the ministry added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
