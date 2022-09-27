News
Presidential poll: Congress treasurer Bansal picks up nomination form

Presidential poll: Congress treasurer Bansal picks up nomination form

Source: PTI
September 27, 2022 14:44 IST
Amid suspense over who could take on Shashi Tharoor in the Congress president polls, party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Tuesday said AICC treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal has got nomination forms collected, adding that it may be for someone else.

IMAGE: AICC treasurer PK Bansal (right) comes out of the ED office along with senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, New Delhi, August 22, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mistry also said a representative of Tharoor has informed his office that he will file nomination for the post of president on September 30 at 11 am.

 

Speaking to reporters at his office at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Mistry said he met party chief Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence on Tuesday and handed over her voter's ID card.

He also briefed Gandhi about the process so far as to how many people have collected the nomination forms and about the delegates.

Mistry said Bansal got the nomination forms collected from his office on Monday and it may be "as a supporter" of someone.

When pressed further as to whether Bansal may have collected the forms for himself or someone else, Mistry said he cannot say for whom he has collected as it is not the procedure to ask for whom forms are being collected as any delegate can collect the forms.

According to a notification issued by the party, the process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30.

The date for scrutiny of the nomination papers is October 1, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8.

The final list of candidates will be published at 5 pm on October 8.

The polling, if needed, will be held on October 17. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
