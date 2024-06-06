What Do These Pix Tell Us?

President Droupadi Murmu hosted a dinner for the outgoing Union council of ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
The seating arrangement at the dinner makes for interesting speculation.
Dharmendra Pradhan, for instance, seated next to Nitin Gadkari. Does that mean that Pradhan is out of the running for Odisha chief minister and will be mollified with a bigger portfolio than what he currently holds in the next Modi Cabinet?
And what of Gadkari? Two years before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, one Mo-Sha watcher had predicted that if Narendra D Modi returned to power a third time, Gadkari would not be made a minister or fobbed off as governor.
With Modi's BJP failing to win a simple majority in the Lok Sabha, would Mo-Sha risk angering Gadkari and his backers at the RSS HQ in Nagpur, especially as commentators have discussed the possibility of a future rebellion against the ruling deities of the party ala what Jagjivan Ram did to Indira Gandhi in March 1977?
Do look at the photographs carefully and draw your conclusions!
