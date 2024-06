Who Won By The Highest/Lowest Margins?

Hemant V Shivsaran/Rediff.com does a deep dive and lists the winners with the highest and lowest margins in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

IMAGE: All India United Democratic Front candidate from Attingal, Adoor Prakash, celebrates outside the counting centre after his victory in the Lok Sabha elections, June 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

WINNING CANDIDATES WITH BIGGEST MARGINS

Winning Candidate Party Constituency Total Votes Margin Losing Candidate SHANKAR LALWANI BJP INDORE 1,226,751 1,175,092 SANJAY SOLANKI (BSP) RAKIBUL HUSSAIN INC DHUBRI 1,471,885 1,012,476 MOHAMMED BADRUDDIN AJMAL (AIUDF) SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN BJP VIDISHA 116460 821408 PRATAPBHANU SHARMA (INC) C R PAATIL BJP NAVSARI 1,031,065 773.551 NAISHADHBHAI DESAI (INC) AMIT A SHAH BJP GANDHINAGAR 1,010,972 744,716 SONAL PATEL (INC) ABHISHEK BANERJEE AITC DIAMOND HARBOUR 1,048,230 710.930 ABHIJIT DAS (BOBBY) (BJP) DR HEMANG JOSHI BJP VADODARA 873,189 582,126 PADHIYAR MAHENDRASINH (BAPU) (INC) BRIJMOHAN AGRAWAL BJP RAIPUR 1,050,351 575,285 VIKAS UPADHYAY (INC) SASIKANTH SENTHIL INC TIRUVALLUR 796,956 572,155 BALAGANAPATHY V PON (BJP) KUNDURU RAGHUVEER INC NALGONDA 784,337 559,905 SAIDI REDDY SHANAMPUDI (BJP)

WINNING CANDIDATES WITH LOWEST MARGINS