TMC Persists in Seeking Meeting with President Murmu Despite Rejections

Amidst rising political tensions, the Trinamool Congress is persistently seeking a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to discuss West Bengal's welfare initiatives, despite repeated rejections from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points Trinamool Congress has repeatedly requested a meeting with President Murmu to discuss West Bengal's welfare initiatives.

Rashtrapati Bhavan has cited 'paucity of time' for declining the Trinamool Congress's meeting requests.

The meeting requests follow a controversy during President Murmu's visit to West Bengal, where she criticised the state government's handling of a tribal event.

Mamata Banerjee accused the President of acting on the BJP's advice, further escalating tensions.

The BJP has condemned the Trinamool Congress's remarks as an insult to the President.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has again turned down a request by the Trinamool Congress seeking an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu, citing "paucity of time", prompting the party to make a fresh plea to meet her before April 2, sources said.

According to party sources, the Trinamool had first written to the president on March 9, seeking time for a delegation to brief her on the West Bengal government's welfare initiatives aimed at "inclusive development of all sections of society".

A response dated March 11 turned down the request, citing time constraints.

On the same day, the party sent a fresh letter seeking an appointment with Murmu between March 16 and March 20, followed by a reminder on March 16.

However, on March 22, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said the request could not be accommodated due to "paucity of time", the sources said, prompting Bengal's ruling party to write to Murmu again on Monday, seeking an appointment between March 24 and April 2.

Controversy Surrounding President's Visit to West Bengal

The developments follow a recent row during the president's visit to West Bengal earlier this month, where she expressed displeasure over how the state administration handled a tribal conclave and protocol issues.

The controversy erupted after Murmu, on March 7, questioned the Bengal government's decision to shift the venue of the conclave of the Santal community she attended, wondering if the administration hoped that no one would be able to attend the event.

She also expressed displeasure that neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any state minister was present during her visit.

Political Reactions and Accusations

Hitting back, Banerjee accused the president of speaking "on the advice of the BJP".

She also questioned Murmu's "silence" on the alleged atrocities against tribals in Manipur and Chhattisgarh.

The BJP lashed out at the Trinamool government for "insulting" the president, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming it "shameful and unprecedented", saying the party crossed "all limits".