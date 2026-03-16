Trinamool Congress Persists in Seeking Meeting with President Murmu

Amidst rising tensions, the Trinamool Congress is making a third attempt to meet with President Droupadi Murmu to discuss West Bengal's welfare programs, following a controversial visit and previous rejections.

Photograph: Courtesy PIB

Key Points Trinamool Congress (TMC) seeks a meeting with President Murmu to discuss West Bengal's welfare initiatives.

This is the third attempt by the TMC after previous requests were denied due to 'paucity of time'.

The request follows a controversy during the President's visit to West Bengal, where she criticised the state government's handling of a tribal event.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the President of acting on BJP's advice, escalating the political tensions.

The BJP has criticised the TMC for allegedly 'insulting' the President, further intensifying the political conflict.

The Trinamool Congress has written a third letter to President Droupadi Murmu seeking an appointment to "apprise her about the West Bengal government's welfare initiatives" after its earlier requests for a meeting were turned down, party sources said.

The developments came in the backdrop of the row during the President's visit to West Bengal early this month, where she had expressed displeasure over how the state administration handled a tribal conclave and protocol issues.

According to the sources in the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a senior party leader wrote to the President on Monday seeking an appointment. This is the third such letter the Mamata Banerjee-led party has sent to Murmu after her officer denied their initial request, citing "paucity of time", they said.

According to a source familiar with the developments, a senior TMC leader had written to President Murmu on March 9, seeking an appointment for a 12-to-15-member party delegation comprising MPs and state ministers.

The letter said the delegation wanted to share with Murmu the welfare initiatives taken by the West Bengal government for "inclusive development of all sections of society".

The request was, however, turned down.

Rashtrapati Bhavan sent a communication informing the TMC that its request was considered but could not be acceded to due to "paucity of time", the source claimed.

The TMC leader wrote to the President again on March 11 seeking an appointment, but received no response.

Now, a third letter requesting an appointment was sent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, the source said.

Controversy Surrounding President's Visit

A major political controversy erupted after the President, on March 7, questioned the West Bengal government's decision to shift the venue of a conclave of the Santal tribal community she attended, wondering if the administration had hoped that no one would be able to attend the event.

She also expressed displeasure that neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any state minister was present during her visit.

Soon after, Banerjee accused the President of speaking "on the advice of the BJP" and also questioned her "silence" on alleged atrocities against tribals in states like Manipur and Chhattisgarh.

The BJP lashed out at the TMC government for "insulting" the President, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed it "shameful and unprecedented" and accused the TMC of crossing all limits.