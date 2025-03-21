HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UP shocker: Man operates on self after watching YouTube videos

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 21, 2025 15:45 IST

A 32-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan, who attempted to cure his recurring stomach pain by performing surgery on himself using techniques learned from YouTube, is now reportedly recovering well at home.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy skeeze/Pixabay

Raja Babu, a resident of Sunrakh village, had cut and stitched his own abdomen on Tuesday using surgical blades, stitch cords, and needles purchased from the market. When his condition worsened on Wednesday, his nephew, Rahul, rushed him to the Vrindavan Joint District Hospital.

"This young man, who tried to operate on his stomach by cutting it on Tuesday, was admitted to the Joint District Hospital of Vrindavan when his condition worsened the next day," confirmed officials.

 

Dr Shashi Ranjan, an emergency medical officer at the hospital, provided initial treatment and referred Raja Babu to SN Medical College in Agra for further care. However, instead of going to Agra, Raja Babu returned home.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Ajay Verma said on Friday, "The EMO (emergency medical officer) Dr Shashi Ranjan, who was present at the District Joint Hospital at that time, gave him first aid and referred him to Agra, but he did not go there."

Rahul, Raja Babu's nephew, informed that his uncle's condition has improved significantly. When contacted, he said that Raja Babu's condition is better than before.

"Doctors at the hospital informed us that Raja Babu had only cut the upper layer of his abdomen, leaving his internal organs unharmed," said the nephew.

Rahul mentioned that Raja Babu's wound has reportedly healed after dressing, and he is now recovering at home.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
