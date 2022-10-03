News
Pre-qualification bids for PM's new Rs 360 cr home cancelled again

Pre-qualification bids for PM's new Rs 360 cr home cancelled again

Source: PTI
October 03, 2022 19:52 IST
The central public works department on Monday cancelled the pre-qualification bids for the construction of a Rs 360-crore new residence for the prime minister for the second time within more than two months.

IMAGE: Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project at Rajpath in New Delhi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

The PM’s new residence will be constructed as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project adjacent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and South Block.

According to a CPWD document, the bid, which was floated on October 1, has been cancelled citing "administrative reasons".

 

"The pre-qualification bids invited for the above work stand withdrawn due to administrative reasons," it states.

An official said that the agency would soon call for pre-qualification bids again.

According to the bid documents that were cancelled, the prime minister's residence would come up adjacent to Rashtrapati Bhavan and South Block and opposite the DRDO building in Blocks A & B, Dara Shikoh Road.

It stated that the CPWD had estimated the project (construction and maintenance for five years) to cost Rs 360 crore and take 21 months to complete.

On July 18, the CPWD, which comes under the Union housing and urban affairs ministry, had first floated the pre-qualification bid, but had withdrawn it on July 22 citing "administrative reasons".

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, new prime minister's residence and prime minister's office, and new vice president's enclave, among others.

Source: PTI
 
