Prashant Kishor's I-PAC officially working for TRS, says KTR

Prashant Kishor's I-PAC officially working for TRS, says KTR

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 24, 2022 19:29 IST
Telangana Rashtra Samiti leader K T Rama Rao on Sunday confirmed that poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is working for TRS officially.

IMAGE: Prashant Kishor. Photograph: Anindito Mukherjee/Reuters

However, he clarified that the TRS is just working with the I-PAC and not with Prashant Kishor.

"Prashant Kishor has introduced I-PAC to the TRS party and I-PAC is working for us officially. We are not working with Prashant Kishor but we are working with I-PAC," said KTR.

 

TRS working president KTR further said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is running TRS for the last two decades but the party doesn't want to miss the digital medium and that's why IPAC is going to help the TRS party in coming polls.

"KCR is running TRS for the last two decades. We don't want to miss digital medium and that's why IPAC is going to help TRS party in coming polls," he added.

KTR further said, "Prashant Kishor has disassociated himself from I-PAC and he is doing his own politics. IPAC will be working for us."

This comes amid speculations about poll strategist Prashant Kishor joining the Congress.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
'Prashant Kishor is a brand, his entry will help Cong'
Cong top brass discusses 2024 roadmap with Kishor
Prashant Kishor wants to join Cong, presents 2024 plan
Asian wrestling: Punia bags silver
Pak's new PM quietly exchanges letters with Putin
IAF arming Russian choppers with anti-tank missiles
The secret of Kuldeep's revival...
The War Against Coronavirus

Strategically controversial: Prashant Kishore

What life has to offer to Prashant Kishor

