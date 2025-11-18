Prasad made of rabies-infected cow's milk sparks fear in Gorakhpur

Fear grips a Gorakhpur village after nearly 150 locals consumed 'panchamrit' prepared from the raw milk of a cow that later tested positive for rabies, officials said on Tuesday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The episode unfolded in Ramdih village in the Uruwa block, some 40 km from the district headquarters.

Uruwa primary health centre in-charge Dr J P Tiwari said around 160 villagers have so far been administered two doses each of the anti-rabies vaccine, with the next dose scheduled on the seventh day.

"There is no established research that shows rabies can be transmitted to humans through the milk of an infected cow. However, as a precaution, we have advised vaccination," he said.

The milk was used in a ritual performed by villagers Rajeev Gaur and Sonu Vishwakarma.

The cow died on Saturday, displaying symptoms of rabies, and sent the village into panic.

According to villagers, the cow belonged to Dharmendra Gaur and had been bitten by a stray dog nearly three months ago.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajesh Jha said the situation remains under watch.