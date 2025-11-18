HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Prasad made of rabies-infected cow's milk sparks fear in Gorakhpur

Prasad made of rabies-infected cow's milk sparks fear in Gorakhpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 18, 2025 14:10 IST

x

Fear grips a Gorakhpur village after nearly 150 locals consumed 'panchamrit' prepared from the raw milk of a cow that later tested positive for rabies, officials said on Tuesday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The episode unfolded in Ramdih village in the Uruwa block, some 40 km from the district headquarters.

Uruwa primary health centre in-charge Dr J P Tiwari said around 160 villagers have so far been administered two doses each of the anti-rabies vaccine, with the next dose scheduled on the seventh day.

 

"There is no established research that shows rabies can be transmitted to humans through the milk of an infected cow. However, as a precaution, we have advised vaccination," he said.

The milk was used in a ritual performed by villagers Rajeev Gaur and Sonu Vishwakarma.

The cow died on Saturday, displaying symptoms of rabies, and sent the village into panic.

According to villagers, the cow belonged to Dharmendra Gaur and had been bitten by a stray dog nearly three months ago.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajesh Jha said the situation remains under watch.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Nipah virus attack: Avoid mangoes, raw date palm
Nipah virus attack: Avoid mangoes, raw date palm
SC takes suo motu cognisance of stray dog bites
SC takes suo motu cognisance of stray dog bites
Bacterial infection kills 31 blackbucks at Karnataka zoo
Bacterial infection kills 31 blackbucks at Karnataka zoo
Kabaddi player dies of rabies after rescuing puppy
Kabaddi player dies of rabies after rescuing puppy
'If You Don't Take Time To Cook Food...'
'If You Don't Take Time To Cook Food...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

webstory image 2

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

webstory image 3

Chicken Foo Yung: 15-Min Omelette Recipe

VIDEOS

Rescue operations underway after a stone mine collapse in Sonbhadra, 5 bodies recovered1:30

Rescue operations underway after a stone mine collapse in...

India pushes affordable GPUs Jitin Prasada on Governments plans for usage Of AI0:40

India pushes affordable GPUs Jitin Prasada on Governments...

J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Nowgam blast investigation underway, relief announced for affected families2:26

J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Nowgam blast investigation...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO