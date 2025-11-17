HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bacterial infection kills 31 blackbucks at Karnataka zoo; probe ordered

Bacterial infection kills 31 blackbucks at Karnataka zoo; probe ordered

Source: PTI
November 17, 2025 17:35 IST

Thirty-one blackbucks have died at a zoo in Belagavi in just four days due to a bacterial infection, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said on Monday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The devastating toll, which reduced Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo's blackbuck population to seven, has prompted a high-level investigation from the government.

 

According to sources at the zoo, eight antelopes died on Thursday, followed by 20 more deaths on Saturday.

Three more blackbucks died at the facility in the last two days.

Minister Khandre reached Belagavi and held a meeting with the zoo officials.

Later speaking to reporters, Khandre expressed "deep pain" over the deaths and ordered an inquiry to determine the source and spread of the disease among the animals.

“Prima facie, it is found that these blackbucks died due to bacterial infection. Our officers and veterinary doctors are giving treatment to them,” he said.

The Minister said all precautionary measures are being taken to ensure that the disease does not spread to other zoos.

“I have ordered a high-level probe to find out how this disease spread among blackbucks. We have sent experts from Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru. Our officials are in touch with experts in this field,” Khandre said.

Noting that he has given directions to save the remaining blackbucks, he said he has ordered that such incidents should not occur in future.

Comparing the outbreak of bacterial infection among blackbucks to COVID-19, the Minister said no one can predict such occurrences.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
