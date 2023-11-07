News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pralay missile, to be deployed at LAC, LOC, successfully test-fired

Pralay missile, to be deployed at LAC, LOC, successfully test-fired

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 07, 2023 14:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Tuesday successfully test-fired its surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) 'Pralay' from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, a Defence official said.

The missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in view of the country's defence requirements along its borders with neighbouring China and Pakistan, he said.

The missile, launched around 9.50 am, met all its mission objectives, the official said, adding that a battery of tracking instruments monitored its trajectory along the coastline.

 

'Pralay' is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg. The solid-fuel, battlefield missile is based on the Prithvi Defence Vehicle.

Pralay' has been developed for deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC), he said.

He said 'Pralay' missile can be compared with China's 'Dong Feng 12' and Russia's 'Iskander', which was used in the ongoing war with Ukraine. Pakistan also has tactical ballistic missiles in its defence system.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'We are the eyes and brain of the missile'
'We are the eyes and brain of the missile'
How Brahmos Missile Has Become Cheaper
How Brahmos Missile Has Become Cheaper
SCARY! What Pakistan and China's nuclear weapons mean for India
SCARY! What Pakistan and China's nuclear weapons mean for India
'How is it causing pollution 300 km away in Delhi?'
'How is it causing pollution 300 km away in Delhi?'
Caste survey: Over a 3rd of Bihar families are poor
Caste survey: Over a 3rd of Bihar families are poor
WC PIX: Zadran's half-century boosts Afghanistan
WC PIX: Zadran's half-century boosts Afghanistan
Eng must ensure Stokes's readiness for India Tests
Eng must ensure Stokes's readiness for India Tests
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

India deploys S-400 missile units on China, Pak border

India deploys S-400 missile units on China, Pak border

China asks India, Pak to hold probe into missile firing

China asks India, Pak to hold probe into missile firing

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances