Prajwal Revanna loses his Hassan seat

Prajwal Revanna loses his Hassan seat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 04, 2024 19:34 IST
Suspended Janata Dal-Secular leader and MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, was on Tuesday defeated in the Hassan Lok Sabha segment, by a margin of 42,649 votes.

IMAGE: Suspended JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, being taken to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital for a medical examination, in Bengaluru on May 31, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shreyas M Patel of Congress was the winner in the constituency.

Prajwal secured 6,30,339 votes, while Patel got 6,72,988.

 

Prajwal (33), the grandson of JD-S patriarch H D Deve Gowda, had contested as the National Democratic Alliance candidate.

As charges against him of sexually abusing women emerged, after Hassan went to polls on April 26, the JD-S suspended him from the party.

He is currently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the cases.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Women cops executed Prajwal Revanna's arrest warrant
NDA set for 3rd term with lower tally: LEADS/RESULTS
'Many involved': Deve Gowda on Prajwal Revanna case
Chandrababu Celebrates!
BSE Sensex: 10 biggest single-day falls
Adhir Chowdhury stumped by Pathan on home turf
French Open PIX: Swiatek sets up Gauff semis
Prajwal arrested upon return, sent to police custody

Modi wins Varanasi with lowest victory margin

