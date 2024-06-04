Prajwal Revanna loses his Hassan seat

Suspended Janata Dal-Secular leader and MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, was on Tuesday defeated in the Hassan Lok Sabha segment, by a margin of 42,649 votes.

IMAGE: Suspended JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, being taken to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital for a medical examination, in Bengaluru on May 31, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shreyas M Patel of Congress was the winner in the constituency.

Prajwal secured 6,30,339 votes, while Patel got 6,72,988.

Prajwal (33), the grandson of JD-S patriarch H D Deve Gowda, had contested as the National Democratic Alliance candidate.

As charges against him of sexually abusing women emerged, after Hassan went to polls on April 26, the JD-S suspended him from the party.

He is currently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the cases.