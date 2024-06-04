News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi wins Varanasi with lowest victory margin

Modi wins Varanasi with lowest victory margin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 04, 2024 18:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi seat for the third consecutive term by defeating Congress candidate Ajay Rai.

IMAGE: BJP supporters celebrate in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The victory margin of Modi this time is 1,52,513, which is less than his victory margins of 2019 and 2014.

 

In 2019, Modi's victory margin was 4,79,505. He defeated SP's Shalini Yadav that time while Congress' Ajay Rai was the runner up.

In 2014, Modi had won by a margin of 3,71,784 votes when he defeated AAP's Arvind Kejriwal.

This time, the BJP leaders were claiming that PM Modi's victory margin will create a record.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Modi should resign, head to Himalayas: Cong
Modi should resign, head to Himalayas: Cong
Modi gives a peek into his plans for third term
Modi gives a peek into his plans for third term
Tamil Nadu Shatters Mo-Sha's Dream Again
Tamil Nadu Shatters Mo-Sha's Dream Again
Uddhav's Sena Bhavan Comes Alive
Uddhav's Sena Bhavan Comes Alive
Prajwal Revanna loses his Hassan seat
Prajwal Revanna loses his Hassan seat
Chandrababu Celebrates!
Chandrababu Celebrates!
BSE Sensex: 10 biggest single-day falls
BSE Sensex: 10 biggest single-day falls
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Column: Why Modi Should Not Get 400 Seats

Column: Why Modi Should Not Get 400 Seats

'Mr Modi Is Rattled'

'Mr Modi Is Rattled'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances