News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Prachanda inaugurated China-funded Pokhara airport two weeks ago

Prachanda inaugurated China-funded Pokhara airport two weeks ago

Source: PTI
January 15, 2023 16:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Pokhara International Airport, which witnessed the fatal crash of a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard on Sunday, was inaugurated two weeks ago by Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and built with Chinese assistance.

IMAGE: A passenger plane of Yeti Airlines' after it crashed into a gorge while landing at the Pokhara airport, Nepal, January 15, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Built in the backdrop of the pristine Annapurna Mountain Range, the airport was officially inaugurated on January 1, 2023.

 

The flagship project was part of China's Belt and Road Initiative cooperation.

The Nepal government signed a $215.96 million soft loan agreement with China in March 2016 for the construction of the airport in this tourist hub, according to Kathmandu Post newspaper.

Last year, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi handed over the Pokhara Regional International Airport to the then Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, during a courtesy call held at Baluwatar.

Speaking at the airport's inauguration ceremony, Prachanda said aerial connectivity is the most effective means of connectivity for a landlocked country like Nepal.

"With the opening of this airport, Pokhara's relationship with the international region has been established," he said.

While landing at the Pokhara airport around 11 am on Sunday, the Yeti Airlines aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport.

There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members.

Five Indians were among the passengers.

At least 32 bodies have been recovered from the wreckage site, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, the airplane had received permission to land, MyRepublica newspaper reported.

"Weather was not a problem, preliminary information has been received that the plane crashed due to technical reasons. Information has been received that flames were seen in the plane while it was still air-borne," Gyanendra Bhul, information officer at CANN, was quoted as saying in the report.

"The plane would have reached the runway in 10 seconds. However, it met with an accident mid-way," the airport's air traffic controller told MyRepublica newspaper.

The Nepal government on Sunday formed a five-member commission of inquiry to probe the plane crash.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
40 injured as Tibet Airlines plane veers of runway
40 injured as Tibet Airlines plane veers of runway
China plane carrying 132 crashes; no sign of survivors
China plane carrying 132 crashes; no sign of survivors
21 bodies recovered from plane crash site in Nepal
21 bodies recovered from plane crash site in Nepal
Unstoppable Kohli overtakes Jayawardene's ODI tally
Unstoppable Kohli overtakes Jayawardene's ODI tally
UDAN airports to get anti-terror security cover soon
UDAN airports to get anti-terror security cover soon
High-flying Lakshya aims to seal Paris Olympics berth
High-flying Lakshya aims to seal Paris Olympics berth
Nepal forms five-member panel to probe plane crash
Nepal forms five-member panel to probe plane crash
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

5 Indians among 32 killed in Nepal plane crash

5 Indians among 32 killed in Nepal plane crash

Nepal forms five-member panel to probe plane crash

Nepal forms five-member panel to probe plane crash

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances