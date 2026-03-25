458 Prisoners Benefit from Centre's 'Support to Poor Prisoners' Scheme

The 'Support to Poor Prisoners' scheme has provided financial aid to 458 inmates in India, helping them pay fines and secure bail, according to recent government data.

Key Points The 'Support to Poor Prisoners' scheme, launched in 2023, has benefitted 458 prisoners by providing financial assistance for fines and bail.

Revised guidelines were issued to states and Union Territories in December 2025 to improve the implementation of the 'Support to Poor Prisoners' scheme.

The Centre has undertaken legal reforms, including provisions for releasing first-time offenders after serving one-third of their sentence.

NCRB data indicates that nearly three-fourths of prison inmates in India in 2023 were undertrials, though this share has seen a marginal decline in recent years.

States and Union Territories are responsible for expanding prison infrastructure to address prison overcrowding.

As many as 458 prisoners have benefitted so far under the Centre's 'Support to Poor Prisoners' scheme, the government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

This information was given in response to a question by TMC MP Saket Gokhale, who asked whether the government could state the "reasons why the undertrial population in Indian prisons remains chronically above 75 per cent, despite the introduction of fast-track courts and digitized bail systems; the status of the 'Support for Poor Prisoners' scheme; and whether Government is considering a statutory cap on prison occupancy rates".

In the written reply, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the scheme, launched in 2023, aims to provide financial assistance to prisoners who are unable to pay fines or secure bail due to financial constraints.

"As per the data reported by states and UTs, 458 prisoners have since benefitted from the Scheme," he said.

He added that revised guidelines and a standard operating procedure were shared with all states and Union territories on December 2, 2025, to improve implementation.

The minister said "Police" and "Public Order" are state subjects, placing the primary responsibility for prison management with state governments.

Legal Reforms and Measures to Reduce Delays

However, he highlighted several legal reforms undertaken by the Centre, including provisions under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita mandating the release of first-time offenders after serving one-third of their maximum sentence, and the introduction of community service for petty offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The minister also pointed to measures such as mandatory forensic investigation for serious crimes and legal recognition of digital evidence to reduce delays in trials.

Addressing Prison Overcrowding

On prison overcrowding, Kumar said states and Union territories are responsible for expanding prison infrastructure based on local requirements, including constructing additional barracks and jails.

According to the latest NCRB data, nearly three-fourths of prison inmates in India in 2023 were undertrials. Of the total prison population of about 5.3 lakh, around 3.9 lakh were awaiting trial and had not been convicted.

However, the share of undertrials has shown a marginal decline in recent years, dropping from 77 per cent in 2021 to 76 per cent in 2022 and further to 74 per cent in 2023.