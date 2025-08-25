HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pollster gets SC protection in electoral rolls case

Pollster gets SC protection in electoral rolls case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 25, 2025 15:04 IST

x

The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection from arrest to psephologist Sanjay Kumar in connection with two FIRs lodged by the Election Commission accusing him of spreading misinformation related to Maharashtra's electoral rolls through posts on social media.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph:  ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice N V Anjaria took note of the submissions of senior advocate Vivek Tankha and lawyer Sumeer Sodhi that the FIRs have been lodged despite the public apology issued by the psephologist. 

 

Issue notice. In the meantime, there shall be no coercive action, the CJI said.

Kumar, co-director of Lokniti at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), has approached the top court seeking the quashing of two FIRs lodged against him in Maharashtra.

The FIRs accused him of spreading misinformation related to Maharashtra's electoral rolls through posts on social media platform X.

His petition contends that the FIRs constitute a misuse of law and are an attempt to harass an academic for what was, at worst, a bona fide error.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Psephologist Sanjay Kumar booked for social media posts on Maha polls
Psephologist Sanjay Kumar booked for social media posts on Maha polls
Freedom can't be applicable on commercial speech: SC to Samay Raina
Freedom can't be applicable on commercial speech: SC to Samay Raina
After SC direction, EC publishes list of names deleted from Bihar voter list
After SC direction, EC publishes list of names deleted from Bihar voter list
SC protects The Wire's Varadarajan, Thapar from arrest
SC protects The Wire's Varadarajan, Thapar from arrest
ICSSR to issue show cause notice to CSDS amid 'vote chori' row
ICSSR to issue show cause notice to CSDS amid 'vote chori' row

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Who Eats The Most Garlic? These 7 Countries! India?

webstory image 2

World's 9 Most Valuable Brands In 2025

webstory image 3

10 Most Popular Names For Girls In India

VIDEOS

Urfi Javed turns heads in stunning lemon-colored short dress0:59

Urfi Javed turns heads in stunning lemon-colored short dress

Amit Shah Reveals Why He Left Gujarat For 2 Years2:18

Amit Shah Reveals Why He Left Gujarat For 2 Years

Devotees Climb Submerged Temple for Aarti in Banswara1:14

Devotees Climb Submerged Temple for Aarti in Banswara

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV