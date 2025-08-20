HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » ICSSR to issue show cause notice to CSDS amid 'vote chori' row

ICSSR to issue show cause notice to CSDS amid 'vote chori' row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 20, 2025 15:59 IST
August 20, 2025 15:59 IST

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) will issue a show-cause notice to the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) over violation of its grant-in-aid rules by releasing "manipulated" election data, according to officials.

IMAGE: Sanjay Kumar, a psephologist and a professor with the CSDS, shared voter data of two assembly seats in Maharashtra relating to last year's state elections on X on Sunday. However, he deleted it on Tuesday and in another post, apologised for posting "erroneous data" on the microblogging platform. Photograph: ANI Photo

The council said it takes serious cognisance of the alleged data manipulation by the CSDS and its attempt to create a narrative to undermine the sanctity of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The decision comes in the wake of recent social media posts by the CSDS that have sparked a controversy.

 

Sanjay Kumar, a psephologist and a professor with the think-tank, shared voter data of two assembly seats in Maharashtra relating to last year's state elections on X on Sunday. However, he deleted it on Tuesday and in another post, apologised for posting "erroneous data" on the microblogging platform.

The ICSSR is the government's apex body for research in social and human sciences. The CSDS is supported by the ICSSR.

"It has come to the notice of ICSSR that an individual holding a responsible position at CSDS, an ICSSR-funded research institute, has made media statements that had to be retracted subsequently, citing glitches in data analysis regarding elections in Maharashtra," the ICSSR said in a statement.

"Further, the institute has published media stories based on a biased interpretation of the SIR exercise by the Election Commission of India. ICSSR holds the Indian Constitution in the highest esteem. Election Commission of India is a high constitutional body which has been holding free and fair elections in the largest democracy of the world for decades together," it added.

Terming it as a gross violation of the Grant-in-Aid rules of the ICSSR, the council said that it would issue a show-cause notice to the institute.

Sanjay Kumar's post had claimed a significant decrease in voter numbers in two assembly seats in state polls compared to the 2024 general elections, which were held nearly six months apart.

While the original post was deleted, Kumar had taken to X to post an apology, saying, " I sincerely apologise for the tweets posted regarding Maharashtra elections. Error occurred while comparing the data of 2024 LS and 2024 AS. The data in row was misread by our Data team. The tweet has since been removed. I had no intention of dispersing any form of misinformation".

The issue also led to a war of words between the BJP and the Congress, with the former accusing the latter of making "baseless" claims about 'vote theft' and targeting the EC in collusion with CSDS.

The BJP also alleged that the CSDS was getting foreign funding to interfere with elections in the country through political parties working "against national interest".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
