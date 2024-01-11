News
Police to take CEO-mom to Goa flat on Friday to reconstruct crime scene

Police to take CEO-mom to Goa flat on Friday to reconstruct crime scene

Source: PTI
January 11, 2024 17:37 IST
The Goa police would on Friday take Suchana Seth, the CEO of a start-up who is accused of killing her four-year-old child, to the service apartment where she had stayed to recreate the crime scene, a senior official said.

IMAGE: Suchana Seth being taken for medical examination by the Goa police, January 11, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

This is required as part of the investigation into the case, the official said on Thursday.

Seth (39), who heads an artificial intelligence start-up, checked into the apartment at Candolim in Goa on January 6 and stayed there till January 8.

 

She allegedly killed her son in the apartment and stuffed the body in a bag before taking it to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi on Monday, the police said.

She was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on Monday night and brought to Goa on Tuesday.

Seth, who has told interrogators about her troubled marriage, is in police custody for six days, but officials were yet to find the motive behind the murder.

The "recreation of crime scene" is required as a part of the investigation into the case, the official said.

"This is part of the investigation. She is currently in police custody and we are interrogating her in connection with the case," he said.

The post-mortem has revealed the four-year-old child was smothered to death either with a piece of cloth or a pillow, as per officials.

The child's body was cremated in Bengaluru on Wednesday by his father Venkat Raman.

The Goa police on Wednesday said two empty bottles of a cough syrup were found in the apartment where the CEO allegedly killed her minor son, indicating she may have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him in signs of a premeditated murder.

She was subjected to psychological test to assess her mental state and help find the motive for the gruesome crime, they said. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
