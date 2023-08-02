News
Haryana violence: Dy CM blames VHP, promises action

Haryana violence: Dy CM blames VHP, promises action

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 02, 2023 16:18 IST
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said that the organisers of the religious procession "which was attacked in Nuh by a mob" did not give a proper estimation of the expected turnout to the district administration, a lapse which may have led to the violence.

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conduct a flag march following the clashes that took place in Haryana's Nuh district in Gururgam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Such an incident has never occurred in the history of the state, he said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have so far died in the communal clashes which were sparked on Monday in the Nuh district and soon spread to neighbouring Gurugram.

 

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Tuesday, Chautala said strict action will be taken against the culprits of the violence.

He said paramilitary forces have been deployed and the security has been tightened.

"... the organisers of the Yatra had not given proper estimation to the district administration about the crowd participating in the event. Lack of this information somewhere or the other appears to have led to the incident," said Chautala.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on Tuesday termed the violence in Nuh "unfortunate" and called the attack on a VHP procession "well-planned which points to a larger conspiracy."

Chautala urged the people to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

He said police were investigating the matter and situation was peaceful in Haryana.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Imam killed in Gurugram clash refused to leave mosque
Delhi on alert as Nuh violence spreads to NCR
Haryana violence: 6 dead, 116 arrested, says CM
Markets plunge 1%; Sensex tanks 677 points
Is This The New Jodi In Bollywood?
Manipur violence: Over 14K schoolchildren displaced
What makes Mumbai pricier than Dubai?
Haryana violence: Police to probe Monu Manesar's role

Ensure no hate speech, violence during VHP rallies: SC

