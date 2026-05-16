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J-K Police Conduct Raids In Baramulla In JeI Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 16, 2026 10:41 IST

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Jammu and Kashmir police conducted raids across Baramulla targeting Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), seizing incriminating materials and intensifying the crackdown on banned organisations.

Key Points

  • Police conducted raids at multiple locations in Baramulla district in connection with a UAPA case.
  • The raids targeted the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) organisation.
  • Search operations were carried out at over 15 locations in north Kashmir.
  • Incriminating material, including literature linked to the banned organisation, was seized.
  • The action was taken under sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Police on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in connection with a UAPA case against the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), officials said.

Extensive Search Operations Target Jamaat-e-Islami

Search operations were carried out at more than 15 locations including Jamia Qadeem, Naseem Bagh, Krankshivan, Tarzoo, Amargarh, Warpora, Bomai, Boitingoo and other areas of Sopore in north Kashmir.

 

Seizure Of Incriminating Material

During the searches, incriminating material including literature linked with the banned organisation was seized and taken into custody for further investigation, officials said.

Legal Framework And Due Process

The action came in connection with an FIR registered against the JeI at Sopore police station, under sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The coordinated operation was conducted after obtaining proper search warrants from the designated UAPA court, and carried out in accordance with due legal procedure in presence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses, officials said.

Continued Efforts Against Anti-National Networks

The action forms part of the continued efforts of Sopore Police to identify and take action against individuals involved in activities linked with banned organisations and anti-national networks, they said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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