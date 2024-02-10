News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » NIA raids 15 places in J-K over Jamaat terror funding case

NIA raids 15 places in J-K over Jamaat terror funding case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 10, 2024 19:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

National Investigation Agency on Saturday conducted raids at 15 locations across Jammu and Kashmir as part of its crackdown on the proscribed Jamaat-e-Islami in a terror funding case, an official said.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard outside an orphanage where NIA conducts a raid as part of the crackdown against terror funding case, at Bemina area, in Srinagar, February 10, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The raids in the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu along with Budgam in central and Kulgam and Anantnag in south Kashmir led to the seizure of incriminating documents and digital devices connected with the activities of JeI and its related Trusts and more than Rs 20 lakh, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

 

However, official sources said two persons were also detained in Jammu for questioning during the raids targeting a private school and its functionaries including chairman at Gujjar Nagar and Shaheedi chowk in Jammu.

They said the residences of former Jamaat chief Sheikh Ghulam Hassan and another leader, Sayar Ahmad Reshi, in Kulgam district were among those raided.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was banned by the Centre for five years in February 2019.

The spokesperson said NIA teams swooped down on the premises of various suspects at five locations in Srinagar, three in Budgam, two in Kulgam, one in Anantnag, and four in Jammu.

"The investigations in the case, registered on February 5, 2021, have so far revealed that JeI and its members have continued to promote terrorist and secessionist activities in J&K even after the outfit was proscribed under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in February 2019," the spokesperson said.

The person added, "Operatives of the banned organisation had been collecting funds through donations from within India and abroad."

The NIA said the funds were collected mainly in the form of 'Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal,' purported to promote charity and other welfare activities, such as health and education, but were instead being used for carrying out violent and secessionist activities.

It was further found that the funds raised by JeI were also being channelled to other proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Tayiba through well organised networks of JeI cadres, the spokesperson said.

The official said JeI was also engaged in inciting impressionable youth and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in J&K to further its secessionist activities.
NIA had earlier chargesheeted four accused in the case, in which investigation is still on, the spokesperson said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
NIA arrests 9 terror associates after raids across J-K
NIA arrests 9 terror associates after raids across J-K
NIA seizes 17 properties of J-K trader in terror case
NIA seizes 17 properties of J-K trader in terror case
Centre bans Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force
Centre bans Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force
U19 WC Final: Head-to-head battles to watch out for
U19 WC Final: Head-to-head battles to watch out for
JD-U issues whip to MLAs ahead of Feb 12 trust vote
JD-U issues whip to MLAs ahead of Feb 12 trust vote
Stage set for another India vs Australia ICC Final!
Stage set for another India vs Australia ICC Final!
Ranji: Jackson, bowlers put Saurashtra in control
Ranji: Jackson, bowlers put Saurashtra in control
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Doc, cop among 4 J-K employees sacked for terror links

Doc, cop among 4 J-K employees sacked for terror links

Cop, ex-sarpanch arrested in Jammu terror funding case

Cop, ex-sarpanch arrested in Jammu terror funding case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances