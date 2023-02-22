News
Police meets Sanjay Raut in Nashik for details on 'threat to life' allegation

Police meets Sanjay Raut in Nashik for details on 'threat to life' allegation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 22, 2023 16:37 IST
A team of police from Thane in Maharashtra on Wednesday went to Nashik and met Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut to collect information about his allegation that he faces "threat to life" from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut speaks to the media on Election Commission allotting the Shiv Sena name and party symbol to the Shinde faction, in Mumbai, February 19, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Rajya Sabha member had made the allegation in a letter written to the Mumbai police commissioner, copies of which were also sent to deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Thane city police.

 

In his letter, Raut alleged, "Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde (Eknath Shinde's son) has given a supari (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen."

Raut, who resides in Mumbai, is currently in Nashik.

A police official said, "A team of the Thane police's crime branch went to Nashik city this morning and met Sena leader Raut as part of the probe."

The police is collecting information from Raut about the threat to his life, he said.

The Sena-UBT leader had submitted the letter to the Thane police commissioner, following which the crime branch launched a probe into his allegation, the official said.

CM Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde is a Lok Sabha member from Kalyan.

Shinde on Wednesday assured a probe into Raut's allegation, but said the police will also check if the complaint is based on facts or whether it is a stunt.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
