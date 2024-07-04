News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Police enter Hathras preacher's ashram for security check

Police enter Hathras preacher's ashram for security check

Source: PTI
July 04, 2024 14:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The police entered the ashram premises of religious preacher Jagat Guru Saakar Vishwahari Bhole Baba in Mainpuri, UP, and later said he was not present there. A police official said they had gone there to check security arrangements.

IMAGE: A poster of preacher Surajpal, also known as Bhole Baba, stuck on a board, at the site where believers had gathered for a satsang following which the stampede occurred. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Police personnel have been deployed outside the ashram since the stampede at the preacher's congregation in Harthras claimed 121 lives.

In reply to a question by reporters, circle officer Sunil Kumar Singh said the police and special operation group (SOG) personnel entered the ashram premises on Wednesday night.

 

"There were 50-60 sevadars (volunteers), including women, inside the ashram," he said. Asked whether satsang preacher Bhole Baba was inside the ashram or not, the police officer said, "He (Baba) was there neither yesterday nor today."

Additional superintendent of police, Mainpuri, Rahul Mithas said the preacher was not seen in his ashram. Asked why police personnel entered the ashram, he said, "We are not here for a probe. We are here to check security."

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday formed a three-member judicial commission headed by a retired high court judge to probe the Hathras tragedy, also looking into the possibility that a "conspiracy" was behind the stampede. The panel will submit its report in two months.

The police have filed an FIR against the organisers of the satsang near Phulhari village in Hathras, accusing them of cramming 2.5 lakh people into the venue when they had obtained permission for only 80,000.

'Mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers are named as the accused in the FIR filed at the Sikandra Rau police station late on Tuesday. The preacher, who is called Jagat Guru Saakar Vishwahari Bhole Baba, is not on the list.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited Hathras on Wednesday and met the injured, was asked why the preacher was not named in the FIR as an accused.

He had said, "Prima facie, the case has been filed against those who applied for permission for the event. Whoever is responsible for this will come under its purview."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
UP CM announces judicial probe into Hathras stampede
UP CM announces judicial probe into Hathras stampede
Preliminary report reveals what caused UP stampede
Preliminary report reveals what caused UP stampede
UP stampede: 'Bhole Baba' not named in FIR; toll rises
UP stampede: 'Bhole Baba' not named in FIR; toll rises
Radhika-Anant Mameru Ceremony
Radhika-Anant Mameru Ceremony
Dead snake found in mid-day meal packet in Sangli
Dead snake found in mid-day meal packet in Sangli
Modi Hosts Breakfast For Champions
Modi Hosts Breakfast For Champions
Housing sales hit 11-year high: Knight Frank
Housing sales hit 11-year high: Knight Frank
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Hathras: The Face Of Grief

Hathras: The Face Of Grief

Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba equated himself to God

Hathras stampede: Bhole Baba equated himself to God

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances