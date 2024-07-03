News
Rediff.com  » News » UP CM announces judicial probe in Hathras stampede

UP CM announces judicial probe in Hathras stampede

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 03, 2024 16:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced a judicial probe into the Hathras stampede in which 121 people were killed.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets those injured in the stampede at Hathras. Photograph: @myogiadityanath/X

He said that among those killed, six were from other states: four from Haryana, and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

He said retired administration and police officials will also be part of the judicial inquiry to probe the stampede.

 

The committee will find who is responsible for the tragedy, or if it was a conspiracy, the chief minister said.

"We will ensure such incidents do not occur in the future," he said, adding the government may put in place a Standard Operating Procedure which will guide organisation of such events in the future. "We will ensure this."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
2.5L crowd, 'mud' rush: What led to Hathras stampede
Hathras stampede: The main cause of death was...
UP stampede: 'Bhole Baba' not named in FIR; toll rises
Hemant Soren likely to return as Jharkhand CM
Factors why India's services sector growth rose in Jun
Budget: MSMEs bat for Rs 5,000 crore export booster
Police can detain person who resists...: New law
UP stampede: 'Haven't told him his kids are dead'

UP stampede: 'Haven't told him his kids are dead'

Stampede: Heart-breaking scenes at Hathras hospital

Stampede: Heart-breaking scenes at Hathras hospital

