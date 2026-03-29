Maharashtra CM Stresses Tech Skills for Police in Digital Era

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlights the critical need for police modernisation and advanced technological skills to effectively combat cybercrime and digital fraud in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Key Points Maharashtra CM stresses the importance of police staying ahead of criminals in the digital age.

The All India Police Duty Meet (AIPDM) serves as a platform to enhance investigation skills and public trust.

Technology is crucial for tackling cybercrime and digital fraud, requiring police to adapt.

New police stations with modern facilities and advanced technology will improve response times and efficiency.

AIPDM acts as a professional skill test for police personnel in an era of high-tech crime.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that the police must always stay two steps ahead of criminals in the digital age, after inaugurating the 69th All India Police Duty Meet (AIPDM) 2025-26 here.

The meet is not just a competition but an important platform to improve investigation skills and strengthen public trust, he added.

"The police must always stay two steps ahead of criminals in the digital age," he said while pointing out that technology is a strong force in tackling cybercrime and digital fraud.

The role of police is no longer to rule over citizens but to serve them, he added.

Modernising Police Infrastructure

The CM also said the newly inaugurated Bhandewadi police station in Nagpur will be a model for future police stations due to its modern facilities and advanced technology.

"Such infrastructure will help improve response time and efficiency," he said.

Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date said AIPDM acts as a "professional skill test" in an era of high-tech crime.

A total of 1,327 police personnel and 144 trained dogs from 29 teams across the country are taking part in the AIPDM, which will conclude on April 3.